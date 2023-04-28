The Winona Family YMCA is proud to welcome four new board members and thanks two board members that recently ended their terms.
The YMCA’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2023, was a celebration of the organization’s accomplishments and an appreciation for its volunteers. New to the board are Kerri Ferstl, with Ivy Planning Group, Erik Sievers, with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Mary Eileen Fitch, with Cotter Schools, and Christopher Rand, with WNB Financial.
The event also included appreciation for exiting board members Andrew Kieffer and Christie Ransom, who served on the board for six years and three years, respectively. Volunteer of the Year awards were given to Halle Fulton, Gail Flynn, Sara Callahan, Steve Peterson, and Mark Hecht.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the YMCA. We are very fortunate to have such a talented, generous, and engaged board of directors to support our work. It’s amazing to be surrounded by such great energy and passion from our volunteers,” said Janneke Sobeck, CEO of the Winona Family YMCA.
