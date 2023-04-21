Winona Area Youth Hockey Association (WAYHA) donated $1,281 to Team Vogel vs. Cancer to wrap up their Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer Fundraiser that began back in January.
This is the first year Winona participated in the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer Mite Fight Series, where they competed against other Mite Jamborees across Minnesota to raise money for the Fight Against Cancer. Their goal was to raise $1000 in this first year, and the total amount raised by Winona ended up at $2,562. Fundraising efforts included donations from local businesses and families, a bake sale, and other activities the day of the jamboree, as well as Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirt sales.
Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer gives back 50% of all donations that the participating organizations collect. WAYHA wanted to pay it forward by donating the funds they raised to Team Vogel vs. Cancer. “The Team Vogel vs. Cancer organization does a wonderful job helping Winona area families who have been affected by cancer. Their support in the community and contributions to cancer research is invaluable,” said Lindsey Posey, Winona Hockey parent and organizer for the Winona Jamboree Fundraiser. “We are happy to be donating what we raised to Team Vogel and look forward to raising even more next year.”
For more information or to donate to Team Vogel, please visit www.teamvogelvscancer.org. For more information on Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit www.mnhockeyfightscancer.org. For more information on Winona Youth Hockey, please visit www.winonahockey.com.
