On Sunday, April 2, 2023, Julie Denzer, the Vice Regent of the Wenonah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented Jean Gardner with her 75-year certificate of membership. She became a member at the age of 21 years old. She is a gracious lady with a wealth of knowledge. We are fortunate to have her in our Wenonah chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She resides at the St. Anne’s Extended Healthcare in Winona.
