Winona skateboarders at capitol

Submitted photo

 

From left, Winona skateboarder Julian Krage gets a picture with pro skater Jack Olson while at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Local skateboarders Zach Krage and Julian Krage joined skateboarders from around Minnesota at the state capital on March 28 for Skatepark Advocacy Day. The event included multiple speakers sharing the importance of skateboarding for the youth of Minnesota. Professional skateboarder Jack Olson (pictured with Julian Krage) spoke about how access to a skatepark in his youth led to his career as a professional athlete. Skateboarders and supporters then met with lawmakers to urge them to fully fund the Skate Park Grant Program in the 2023 legislative session. Zach and Julian Krage met with Senator Jeremy Miller to discuss how the fully funded program could bring up to $500,000 to Winona to complete the Winona Skate Plaza.