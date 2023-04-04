Two members from the Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) got the opportunity to meet with Senator Amy Klobuchar and her staff members during “Minnesota Mornings” in March in Washington, D.C.
They delivered a packet of letters, photos, and pictures from the Afghan community, talked about the importance of expediting the asylum and reunification process, and thanked Senator Klobuchar for her work on the Afghan Adjustment Act.
For more information about WASN, visit winonashelter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.