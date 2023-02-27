Enjoy a day of family fun at the Fountain City Auditorium as the Fountain City Business and Community Group hosts their "Farewell to Winter Festival" on March 4. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with the annual chili cook-off, where community members will compete for a trophy and bragging rights. For $5, you can taste each of the homemade chilis and vote for your favorite.
Other activities include kids' games, a bake sale, local vendors, family-friendly bingo, face painting, music, and more. End the day by attending the community talent show at 5 p.m., where kids and adults alike will show off their skills.
Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day. The Fountain City Auditorium is located at 42 North Main Street in Fountain City. Follow the group's Facebook page (@FCBCGroup) for more details and other community event updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.