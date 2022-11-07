The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/telehealth.htm. COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state (find pharmacies with available treatments at tinyurl.com/2j8a5w3p). Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
“Providing telehealth access supports our commitment to health equity,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Telehealth is a quick, easy, and free way for individuals who may not be able to travel to a clinic, or who may not have insurance or health care, to learn if antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 are an appropriate treatment for them. We believe this will be especially important in extending our ability to serve rural, elderly, and other underserved populations.”
The COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service is available statewide, accessible through internet and telephone at 833-273-6330, and consultations are available in multiple languages. Consultations are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At-home COVID-19 tests or tests performed by a health care provider or at a community testing site are acceptable. The service is not for medical emergencies or for treatments other than COVID-19.
“It is important that people who test positive and are likely to get very sick from COVID-19 consider treatment as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jonathan Meiman, DHS chief medical officer. “Telehealth can help get people started on oral antivirals sooner within the five-day window after symptom onset, which will help save lives.”
Learn more about COVID-19 treatments: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/treatments.htm.
