by CESAR SALAZAR
On May 13 at 2:02 a.m., Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) deputies arrested Shakuur Kroll, 26, of Black River Falls, Wis., on potential charges of operating a firearm while under the influence, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and first degree recklessly endangering safety after deputies responded to a report of shots fired outside of George’s Lounge in Bluff Siding.According to the report, based on an initial investigation, deputies believe that Kroll and three males got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot of George’s Lounge. Kroll allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, deputies said. According to the report, one shot was allegedly in the direction of one of the males, but no rounds struck anyone.“Kroll initially fled the scene, then returned to collect evidence that would link him to the shooting and fled eastbound on highways 35 and 54,” according to the report. Deputies from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) located the reported vehicle traveling east on highways 34 and 54 in Trempealeau County and initiated a stop. Kroll was identified and taken into custody without incident.No injuries were reported and the BCSD was assisted by the TCSO and the Winona Police Department. The case is under investigation.
