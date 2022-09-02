The staff at the Winona Middle School (WMS) knows how to throw a party.
Hundreds of students and families attended WMS Rally Day on Thursday at the middle school. The event served as a fun way to kick off the school year. There were prizes, hot dogs, and activities for those who came, in addition to the normal business of starting the school year — school pictures, schedules, gym uniforms, and after-school activities.
The event was sponsored by the Winona Middle School PTA, in addition to several local businesses and organizations, such as Target, Fleet Farm, Culver’s, The Barbershop, Lark Toys, Ziebell’s Hiawatha Foods, Fantastic Sams, Kwik Trip, Winona State University Outdoor Recreation, Winona Family YMCA, Muddy Waters Yoga, and Nate & Ally’s Frozen Treat Creations.
