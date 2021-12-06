WNB Financial is pleased to announce four $500 donations to holiday toy collection drives. These donations were made possible from “Jeans Day” funds, where employees choose to pay $2 each Friday to wear casual jeans during the work day, with the proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations.
Jeans Day donations include: $500 to Winona Area Toys for Kids, $500 to Wabasha Rotary Star of Hope, $500 to Toys for Tots Eau Claire, and $500 to the Community Toy Drive in Holmen, Wis.
WNB Financial employees understand the importance of giving back to the communities they serve, individually volunteering 8,763 hours over the past five years. In 2020, 36 employees volunteered with 66 different organizations, and as a company WNB gifted over $358,000 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development, and community service.
