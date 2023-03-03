WNB Financial kicked off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign Wednesday with its fifth annual Grocery Grab event, collecting 1,143 pounds of food and personal care items for the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf. The event took place at Midtown Foods.
Nine teams participated, with event host WNB Financial taking home the Golden Grocery Cart traveling trophy and setting a new event record with a total of $821.01. Each team had 90 seconds to race through the store and collect groceries, with the winner being determined by the total dollar amount of groceries collected.
WNB Financial Vice President of Business Banking Chris Callahan said after his victory, “My hammy tightened up about aisle three … but [my teammate] Conn [Walters] positioned the cart well and we pulled through.”
The standings were as follows:
1. WNB Financial — $821.01
2. Saint Mary’s University Athletics — $796.42
3. HBC — $754.88
4. Miller Ingenuity — $543.55
5. Sugar Loaf Senior Living — $501.97
6. Winona Health — $500.26
7. Winona Daily News — $432.18
8. Fastenal Industrial Services — $373.67
9. Peerless Chain — $336.97
In total, $5,060.91 in food and personal care items were purchased at Midtown Foods. Winona Volunteer Services Director Sandra Burke addressed the crowd to officially kick off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. Local sports personality Andy Wojciechowski delivered live play-by-play as the teams raced through the store.
The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, accomplished by participating groups and individuals engaged in the fight against hunger in support of 300 partner food drives.
