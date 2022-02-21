WNB Financial is helping to kick off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign and fill the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf with its fourth annual Grocery Grab event. The event will take place Wednesday, February 23, at Midtown Foods, 126 East Fifth Street in Winona.
Seven teams have entered the Grocery Grab and will race through Midtown Foods, with the winner being determined by the total dollar amount of groceries collected over 90 seconds. Teams include: the defending champion Winona Daily News, HBC, Knight Barry Title, Saint Mary’s University, Winona Health, Winona State University College of Business, and WNB Financial. Teams will consist of two members with two carts and will run one at a time in a randomly drawn order.
WNB Financial will pay for the winning team’s groceries, while all other teams must pay for their own groceries, and all items will be delivered to the Food Shelf that evening. At 7 p.m., Winona Volunteer Services Director Sandra Burke will address the crowd to officially kick-off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign and Grocery Grab event. In addition, local sports radio and television personality, Dean Beckman, will deliver live play-by-play as the teams race through the store.
The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, accomplished by participating groups and individuals engaged in the fight against hunger in support of 300 partner food drives. The Supplemental Food Shelf at Winona Volunteer Services offers eligible residents with limited resources a way to receive free food once a month.
Midtown Foods will remain open to the public during the event.
