WNB Financial’s 21st annual Trick-or-Treat Tour will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its historic downtown office, located at 204 Main Street. The event offers a safe place for children, ages 2-10, to enjoy Halloween and do trick-or-treating in costume. Volunteers, who will be dressed in costume at themed stations, will staff the event, including Miss Winona 2022 Mikaela Mohr. When children arrive, they will receive a map to guide them through the Maze of Halloween Hallways. Along the way, they can pick up treats and treasures. Families can expect more toys than candy throughout the tour.
