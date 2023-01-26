In appreciation of WNB Financial’s contribution to the VFW-Warfighter Advance PTSD Benefit, Chris Sepich, secretary and Walmart Project chair (pictured at left), and Willie E. Stokes, co-chair (right), last week presented a plaque and certificate to Jenny Baertsch, marketing manager (center left), and Dave Vaselaar, president and CEO (center right), which read: “Presented to WNB Financial, in recognition for your sponsorship for the VFW-Warfighter Advance PTSD Benefit. Your generosity will help our active military and veterans suffering from PTSD and who may be contemplating suicide. Presented by VFW-Warfighter Advance PTSD Benefit Committee, October 11, 2022.”
