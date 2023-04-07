WNB Financial is pleased to announce a $500 donation to a senior nutrition program in Winona. These donations were made possible from “Jeans Day” funds, where employees choose to pay $2 each Friday to wear casual jeans during the work day, with the proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations. 

Jeans Day donations will benefit: 

- $500 to Winona Volunteer Services – Home Delivered Meals

WNB Financial employees understand the importance of giving back to the communities they serve. In 2022, 69 employees volunteered with 119 different organizations for a total of 2,069 volunteer hours on the year. As a company, WNB gifted over $419,286 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development, and community service.