WNB Financial is pleased to announce a $500 donation to a senior nutrition program in Winona. These donations were made possible from “Jeans Day” funds, where employees choose to pay $2 each Friday to wear casual jeans during the work day, with the proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations.
Jeans Day donations will benefit:
- $500 to Winona Volunteer Services – Home Delivered Meals
WNB Financial employees understand the importance of giving back to the communities they serve. In 2022, 69 employees volunteered with 119 different organizations for a total of 2,069 volunteer hours on the year. As a company, WNB gifted over $419,286 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development, and community service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.