The Winona Family YMCA proudly nominated Nathan Woodworth for a YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award. Award recipients were honored at the YMCA Fall Conference in La Crosse, Wis., on October 6.
The recognition stated, "Nathan Woodworth has made an incredible impact on our organization. He's volunteered extensive time on the board, various committees, capital campaign and annual campaign fundraising, assisting with the planning of our new facility, and researching endless ways to improve our financial health and member experience, including adding 24/7 access, a cafe in our lobby through a local partnership, Towel Tracker vending machine, facilitating lease dialogues with partners, and countless negotiations on the Y's behalf. Thank you, Nathan!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.