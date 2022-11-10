Winona County is pleased to invite all interested individuals to attend a workshop on the recently released hydrogeologic portion (Part B) of the Winona County Geologic Atlas. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Winona County Highway Department Multipurpose Room (5100 West U.S. Highway 61 in Goodview), Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff from the county atlas program will be presenting on the content, including the updates on aquifer water elevations and groundwater flow, karst features, and the DNR groundwater sampling testing results. The workshop will include practical application exercises on the use of the atlas in areas of well construction aquifer selection, wellhead protection, karst features, and understanding the results of the DNR water chemistry sampling. This workshop is free, and parking is available along the service road. Advance registration is requested to ensure adequate seating. Register by calling 507-457-6402 and leaving your name and contact information or by email at rdunsmoor@co.winona.mn.us.
Staff from the Minnesota Geological Survey will also be on hand to give an overview of the Part A: Geology portion of the geologic atlas released in 2014. The atlas reports and maps may be found at Part B, http://bit.ly/3hubhKn, and Part A, https://bit.ly/3A48VZ8.
