A Winona Police Department (WPD) officer was cited for speeding after a Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) investigation of a crash involving a WPD squad car. 

Officer Daniel John Slinkman, 46, of Winona, was cited for going 43 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, WCSO Deputy Chief Jeffrey Mueller said. The WPD officer was responding to a call without lights or siren on and allegedly going over the speed limit on January 1 at about 8:40 p.m. on Third and Carimona streets, he said. 

According to the initial WCSO report, the squad car was eastbound on Third Street responding to a call when another vehicle merged into the intersection and was struck broadside by the squad car. The two vehicles reportedly sustained substantial damage. There were no reported injuries. 