A Winona Police Department (WPD) officer was cited for speeding after a Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) investigation of a crash involving a WPD squad car.
Officer Daniel John Slinkman, 46, of Winona, was cited for going 43 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, WCSO Deputy Chief Jeffrey Mueller said. The WPD officer was responding to a call without lights or siren on and allegedly going over the speed limit on January 1 at about 8:40 p.m. on Third and Carimona streets, he said.
According to the initial WCSO report, the squad car was eastbound on Third Street responding to a call when another vehicle merged into the intersection and was struck broadside by the squad car. The two vehicles reportedly sustained substantial damage. There were no reported injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.