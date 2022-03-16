by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona Area Crime Stoppers are seeking any information regarding an assault that occurred late last month. On Saturday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., an assault was reported on the 100 block of East Third Street in front of Toppers Pizza. The WPD is seeking information regarding the identities of four people of interest: a group of four individuals that were reportedly walking on the north sidewalk coming from the Market Street Tap area. The description of these four individuals, per the WPD: “two of these subjects were wearing identical red/black-colored baseball jerseys with a large black colored ‘X’ on the front and back, with possible writing above the ‘X’ on the back. Each was wearing a dark-colored hoodie under the jersey and had the hood up over their heads. Each of these two were approximately five-foot-five in height. The third subject was around five-foot-five tall, wearing a zip-up hoodie and having a man-bun. The fourth subject was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored shoes with white-colored midsole and outsoles, and a two-tone baseball hat with black on the front half and white on the rear half.”The WPD is seeking any information regarding the assault or the identities of the individuals described. Any information about the case can be submitted anonymously to an officer at the WPD’s non-emergency number at 507-457-6302 or through the Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or by visiting www.winonaareacrimestoppers.com. Photos of the individuals can be found on the WPD’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/winonamnpolicedept.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.