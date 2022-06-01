The Winona Public Library recently received a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Departments of Education and Employment and Economic Development to help enhance the workforce in Winona.
Funding from the grant creates four new programs at the public library with the help of CareerForce, a resource for job seekers and employers in Minnesota. These programs include a job fair kit, a job club, outreach help, and an outdoor job fair. More information about the job fair kit, job club, and outreach program is listed below. Information regarding the outdoor job fair will be released closer to its date in August.
The grant has also enabled the Winona Public Library to update its collection on career and job skills. Over 80 books were added replacing many outdated materials or enhancing the collection.
Additionally, the grant will supplement the cost of printing and or faxing for any career or job skill needs including but not limited to unemployment making these needs free to users.
Job Club at the Winona Public Library
The Winona Public Library and CareerForce are partnering to bring the Winona Area Community a job club every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 3-4 p.m. in the library’s meeting room beginning Thursday, May 26. Job club will be held in a hybrid format – both in-person and virtually.
What is a job club? Learn about job hunting skills – personal branding, interviewing skills, resume building, and many other topics that can help you land the career that you want.
If interested in attending the job club virtually, please register online at winona.lib.mn.us.
CareerForce Outreach at Winona Public Library
If you are a job seeker needing help with cover letters, resumes, applications, and more,
CareerForce will be available to assist you at the Winona Public Library, every second and fourth Thursday of the month beginning May 26 from 1-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m..
These programs are funded in part or in whole with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education using federal funds, CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.