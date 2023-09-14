From: MN Department of Public Safety
Minnesotans who can get a driver's license or identification card under the new Driver's License for All initiative can now make an appointment to begin the process on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division website: onlineservices.dps.mn.gov/EServices/_/.
“This is an opportunity to help all Minnesotans feel like they belong,” said Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Bob Jacobson. “After all, we are one Minnesota.”
The Driver's License for All initiative, which takes effect on October 1, eliminates the need to show proof of legal presence in the United States to get a standard Minnesota class D driver's license, instruction permit, or standard identification (ID) card. All other requirements like being a Minnesota resident, proof of identification, and testing stay the same.
Appointments for the written test can be made up to 30 days in advance and are required when applying for a driver’s license or ID card.
“Driver’s License for All is an important step to increasing licensed, trained, and insured drivers,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “It makes the roads safer for everyone, while improving equity by expanding access to resources and services within the community.”
This Driver’s License for All initiative will increase the number of drivers who understand Minnesota driving laws and can safely operate a motor vehicle.
In preparation for Driver’s License for All, DVS has partnered with diverse community groups to host events across the state. The groups help inform Minnesotans of the benefits of getting a driver’s license or ID and what to expect when applying.
“When attending these events and talking with community members, you can sense the excitement and relief that comes with the opportunity to get a driver’s license or ID,” said Nicole Archbold, DPS community affairs director. “We could not have reached as many people in our new American communities across the state as fast as we did without the help of our partners.”
To accommodate new customers, DVS is offering the required written test to get a driver’s license in multiple languages: English, Spanish, Somali, Hmong, Vietnamese, Russian, Karen, and American Sign Language. Applicants can also take the written test through an authorized third-party proctor. A list of third-party proctors can be found at drive.mn.gov under the appointment section. Customers can bring a translator to assist before and after the road test.
Customers must make the necessary appointments, study for the written test, have all their documents in English or translated to English, and practice driving for at least three to six months after getting a permit to be successful.
A list of the approved documents can be found online under the DL for ALL important resources: bit.ly/3sOwGnh.
Schedule an appointment for free online and use only official Minnesota DVS exam stations and certified deputy registrar’s offices.
Visit drive.mn.gov, and click DL for All for more information and resources.
