Out of the blue, Shelley Milek, executive director of the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools, was contacted by Craig Jilk, Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Class of 1957, and Patricia (Murphy) Jilk, WSHS Class of 1958, wanting to create a scholarship. The $250,000 Jilk scholarship is for WSHS seniors who have a financial need and an interest in attending Winona State University in the field of education. Beginning with the WSHS Class of 2022, Craig and Patricia Jilk will be awarding up to four $5,000 scholarships each year through the foundation to deserving Winhawks!
Craig and Patricia said they had a great education at Winona Senior High School with wonderful teachers who provided a strong foundation for their college education. Because they see teachers as vital to our schools and community, they wanted to give those with the passion and determination to be educators the opportunity to move forward in this important career field.
On behalf of Winhawk seniors, the foundation can’t thank Craig and Patricia Jilk enough. We thank them, too, for their support of the foundation’s single purpose of enriching and expanding opportunities by supporting important programs and projects not otherwise possible through normal district funding resources. We continue this mission with the support of donors.
For more information on donation opportunities, establishing scholarships, and Foundation programs, please visit www.foundationwaps.org or call Shelley Milek at 507-494-1004. Donations, in any amount, are appreciated. The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.
