The Winona Senior High School Class of 1957 held its 65th Class Reunion on September 24 at Remlinger Muscle cars. Of the 283 graduates, 44 attended this class of 1957 reunion. Pictured are (front row, from left) Joyce Betz, Karen Haedtke, Dallas Polus, Carol Burgmeier, Marilyn Jasnoch, Beverly Ritter, and (back row, from left) George Henthorne, Paul Watkins, Keith Smelser, Neil Monahan, Harold Erickson, Lance Carroll, David Keller, Keith Beach, Jerome Miller, and Robert Lubinski. Not pictured are Janet Olson, Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa, Allyn Burt, and Martin Pflughoeft.
