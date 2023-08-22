The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) 65th class reunion will be held at Signature’s (former Country Club) on September 20 at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will order off the menu. For more information, contact breezy5862@yahoo.com.
Latest News
- Art sale benefits late Winona artist Topness
- Winona Co. Public Health urges caution during heat wave
- 2023 WSU International Music Series schedule
- Watkins Gallery hosts ‘Googled Earth’ show
- USA Baseball offers free coaching clinic Aug. 26
- Cedar Valley Ladies League results Aug. 17
- Quilts of Valor Show in Cochrane Sept. 15, 16
- Rural broadband access listening session Sept. 6
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.