Please join the Winona Senior High School Class of 1968 for our 55th reunion weekend on October 20-22. On Friday, October 20, our cocktail party will be at Island Brewing Company. On Saturday, we will have a dinner and dance at the Black Horse Bar and Grill. On Sunday, join our Mississippi riverboat cruise. Details on all these events, where to sign up, and more can be found at: winminn68.myevent.com. If you have questions, please email winonahigh1968@gmail.com.
