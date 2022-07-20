Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Class of 1972 will hold its 50th class reunion on Saturday, September 10, at Whalen’s at Westfield. Invitations have been emailed to classmates for whom organizers have an email address. If you did not receive an invitation and would like one, please call Arlene at 507-454-7877. Invitations are also available on the “WSHS Class of 1972 Reunion Page” on Facebook and on the WSHS alumni website at https://www.winonaschools.org/wshs/about-us/alumni.
