The Winona Senior High School Class of 1973 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Friday, September 15, and on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Details can be found on the Winona High Class of 73 reunion Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/2097916107162353/. For more information or if you have questions, please email wshsclassof73@gmail.com, or call Sandi, 507-458-8672, or Deb, 507-429-8909.
