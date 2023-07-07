Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Class of 1978 alumni, please join us for a weekend of fun, friends, and activities in Winona on August 4 and 5. There will be an informal gathering on Friday night, August 4, at Wellington's Pub & Grill, an afternoon/evening picnic at Sobieski Park on Saturday, August 5, and other activities around town. For more information, email Winhawk78@gmail.com, or see the WSHS Class of 78 Facebook page. Hope to see you there!
