From: Winona Area Public Schools
The Winona Senior High School Marching Band was the star of the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday, August 30.
Continuing an annual tradition, the Winhawks Band marched in the fair’s afternoon parade, then was welcomed to the KARE-TV Channel 11 stage, where they played during the 5 p.m. newscast. Several band members, as well as co-director Tim Gleason, helped with the weather forecast as well.
More photos and video can be found at winonaschools.org.
