The music is back.
The orchestra, symphonic band and concert choir ensembles at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) will present the Big Nine Preview Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in the WSHS gym.
The preview concert has traditionally been held before the student musicians perform at the Big Nine Conference Music Festival, which will be held on Friday, April 29, at Austin High School. This will be the 88th Big Nine Music Festival, which prior to the pandemic, was the longest-running, non-competitive music festival in the nation.
The preview concert is a chance for friends, family and the Winona community to enjoy and celebrate the skill, craft and dedication of the student musicians and their conductors and directors. WSHS has a proud history of music excellence, and these student musicians stand on the shoulders of those who came before them.
The WSHS Orchestra was established in 1938 by Alfred Speltz. Lori Carlson is the 10th conductor of this ensemble.
The symphonic band was started in 1937 by Harold Edstrom. Myron Haug is just the sixth conductor of the symphonic band.
Dr. Travis Sletta is the 13th conductor of the concert choir, which was started in 1933 by Grace Kiessling.
