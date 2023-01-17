A Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student was recognized in a national scholarship competition.
Claira Jordan, a senior at Winona Senior High School, was named a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship contest. This scholarship program celebrates and rewards male and female scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.
Jordan is a new student to WSHS, moving from Mellen, a community in northern Wisconsin.
Jordan has participated in taekwondo since she was five years old and has earned her black belt. As a black belt, Jordan helps run classes and teach younger students. The black belt is recognized internationally, and she has a certification from South Korea.
Jordan also plays softball. At Mellen, she was a team captain and all-conference selection as a junior.
She also played basketball, was on the forensics team, participated in quiz bowl, and was involved in Visual Arts Classics (VAC) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). At WSHS, she got involved in the WSHS Theatre Group and knowledge bowl. She was class president in Mellen from sixth grade through 11th grade.
She also plays the trumpet and piano.
Jordan is a National Honor Society student and has completed many hours of community service both inside and outside of NHS.
Jordan is the first WSHS student to be recognized by the Heisman High School Scholarship program since Josh Bade in 2017.
