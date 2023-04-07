The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the 25 Minnesota students who will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship, including Brooke Calteaux, of Winona Senior High School (WSHS). The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture. The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest, and financial need.
The scholarship is possible due to the generosity of James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison, Minn., who lost his battle with illness in 2014. Jim had a deep love for the land, farming, and the desire to support youth which led him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Generations of high school seniors interested in studying agriculture will benefit from this donation through the James W. Tracy Scholarship.
The scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to be recognized for their James W. Tracy scholarship on stage at the 2023 Minnesota FFA State Convention. Recipients will be honored during the Fifth General Session on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 12 p.m. at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis campus.
The scholarship guidelines and application for school year 2023-2024 will be available on November 15, 2023, at www.mnffafoundation.org.
