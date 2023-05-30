These Winhawks are ready for the next step.
The Class of 2023 had a moment in the spotlight last Wednesday afternoon as part of the Winona Senior High Academic Achievement Recognition Program, held in the WSHS auditorium. More than $840,000 in scholarship money was awarded, including several scholarships awarded personally by those who select the winners and oversee the funds.
The program also recognized the 83 graduating seniors who will leave with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better and the eight students who comprise the AVID Class of 2023.
Photos of all the winners can be found at winonaschools.org.
The Organizational & Memorial Awards included: Mark Steffes Memorial Scholarship: Molly Heinert & Bryan Cassellius; Dave Mertes Athletic Scholarship: Nico Stern & Gwen Buswell; WEA Janet Luttmers Educational Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; “Super Gav” Memorial Scholarship: Molly Heinert; Brianna Grace Vitek Memorial Scholarship: Angel Villanueva, Jacob Dulek & Mariyah Rumpca-Veronese; Winona Friendship Center Scholarship: Ruby Hetzel; Youth Scholarship Alliance/Community & Merit Scholarship: Molly Heinert; Jerry Raddatz 3 Sport Spirit Award: Ava Pike; MiEnergy Cooperative Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux & Abigail Russell; Pick Your Path Scholarship: Suyee Vang; Class of 1974 WSHS Spirit Memorial Scholarship: Molly Heinert & Emily Lejk; Winona County SWCD Conservation Legacy Scholarship: Savina Felsch; Altra Foundation Community Service Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; Winona Lodge #18 Senior Scholarships: Molly Heinert, Ava Pike & Vianna O’Hara; Masonic Scholarship Winona Lodge #18: Natalie Horeck; Gayle Goetzman Washington Kosciusko Scholarship: Mason Langowski; Elks Most Valuable Student Winona Elks Lodge #327 Scholarship: Isaac Allred, Colin White, Freyja Wolfe; Joe Slavin Memorial Scholarship: Emily Lejk; Donna Helble PEO Scholarship Fund: Molly Heinert; PEO Sue Spaete Scholarship Fund: Claira Jordan, Delaney Hermsen, Julia Reeck, Brooke Calteaux, Abigail Russell, Freyja Wolfe; Yale Book Award: Mariyah Rumpca-Veronese; Logan Monk Scholarship: Olivia Becker, Colin White; Earl Graves Memorial Scholarship: Bryan Cassellius, Aiden Kronebusch, Vianna O’Hara; Morrie Miller Scholarship: Makayla Steffes; The Craig and Patricia Jilk Scholarship: Bryan Cassellius; The Rhodes Family Scholarship: Isabel Marty; Rollingstone Scholarship Fund: Abigail Russell, Ruby Hetzel; Sophia Allena Moe College Scholarship: Bryan Cassellius & Julia Reeck; Erik Floan Memorial Scholarship: Nathaniel Dennis; Pete Weess Science Scholarship: Julia Steinfeldt; Tom Blacklock Memorial Scholarship: Freyja Wolfe ; Harvard Book Award: Mollie Ping; Xcel Energy Scholarship: Julia Steinfeldt; Henry, Edith and Christine Hanson Memorial Scholarship: Vianna O’Hara; Eric John Paul Halvorson Memorial Scholarship: Brayden Draheim; Steven Johnson Memorial Scholarship Macalester Masonic Lodge #290: Luke Smeby; Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; Compeer Financial Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; Promoting Modern Ag Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; Order of Eastern Star Scholarship Pickwick Chapter #191: Marissa McNally; Rollingstone Jaycees Scholarship: Abigail Russell & Ruby Hetzel; Wesley United Methodist Church Wesley Agape Scholarship: Nathaniel Dennis; Miss Goodview Days Scholarship Miss Congeniality: Aleyshka Claudio Matos; Elks Most Valuable Student MN State Association Scholarship: Freyja Wolfe; Local 49ers International Union of Operating Engineers Scholarship: Macy McNally.
FFA Scholarships: Jordan Murphy “Git Er Done” Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux & Ruby Hetzel; James W. Tracy Scholarship: Brooke Calteaux; Ken Mueller Memorial/FFA Alumni Scholarship: Savina Felsch; Marg Family/FFA Alumni Scholarship: Nicole Tye; Mike Rumpca Memorial/FFA Alumni Scholarship: Catelynn Doerr; FFA and Community Leadership Scholarship: Nicole Tye & Lauren Woyczik.
Geovanni Heydenrych was honored for entering the U.S. Army.
Carlos Serna Pasillas and Molly Heinert were recognized for achieving the Minnesota Department of Education World Language Proficiency.
The post-secondary institution awards earned by students include: Abigail Russell (UW-La Crosse): Merit Based Scholarship; Wesley Wollan (Winona State): Harriet Johnson August Scholarship, Alumni Society Incoming Freshman Scholarship; Nathaniel Dennis (Luther College): Founders Scholarship, Weston Noble Music Scholarship; Jannessa Niemeyer (Winona State): Presidential Honor Scholarship, Merchants National Bank Scholarship; Brenna Borzyskowski (Winona State): Presidential Honor Scholarship, Warrior Way Scholarship; Catelynn Doerr (Winona State): Presidential Honor Scholarship; Marissa McNally (Winona State): Warrior Way Scholarship, Academic Award; Savina Felsch (UW-River Falls): Falcons Fly Higher Scholarship; Kaylee Peterson (College of St. Scholastica): Benedictine Scholarship, Saints Success Award; Ruby Hetzel (UW-Eau Claire): James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Scholarship; Blake Culp (Winona State): Academic Achievement Scholarship; Natalya Franz (MSU-Moorhead): Dragon Academic Scholarship; Vianna O’Hara (University of Minnesota): Iron Range Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship; Macy McNally (Gustavus Adolphus): Dean’s Scholarship; Claira Jordan (University of Minnesota): Florence Goodrich Sinclair Scholarship; Brooke Calteaux (UW-River Falls): Falcon Soar Scholarship, Honors Program Falcon Scholars; Freyja Wolfe (University of Minnesota): Presidential Scholarship, CLA Dean’s Research Award; Ava Pike (Milwaukee School of Engineering): Werwath Scholarship, MSOE Opportunity Grant; Katrina Loos (St. Olaf College): Dean’s Scholarship, St. Olaf Grant; Michael Smith (Saint Mary’s University): Dean’s Scholarship.
AVID award winners included:Fly Like an Eagle AVID Scholarship: Josie Gundersen & Alondra Lozada De Jesus; AVID Cords: Brayden Draheim, Alivia Marks, Josie Gundersen, Mackenzie Moger, Ayden Krage, Connor Muras, Alondra Lozada De Jesus, Kasey Templeton.
Miller Mentoring Awards —It Takes Two Scholarship: Brayden Draheim & Caden Schively; Sharon K. Suchla Memorial Scholarship: Alexa Frank
