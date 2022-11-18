Thirteen Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), during a ceremony held at the high school by advisor Susan Larsen.
The purpose of the Spanish Honor Society is to promote the Spanish language and culture. Honor Society members have taught Spanish in Winona elementary schools, assisted in the Ríos Immersion program, provided Spanish tutoring at the high school, raised money for clean water, free-trade bracelets, held a World Language Fair at elementary schools, and have created events and displays at the high school to promote the Spanish language. The main purpose is to promote friendship and understanding through the Spanish language in Winona Senior High School and the Winona community.
To be inducted into the Spanish Honor Society, Winona Senior High students must be enrolled in the fourth level of Spanish or higher, they must have an A-average in all Spanish classes and have an overall B- average at the high school.
This is the 12th year for the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica at Winona Senior High School.
The new inductees include Claira Jordan, Aliyah Bebout, Mollie Ping, Emily Lejk, Benna Wells, Katrina Loos, Jay Spartz, Allison McEntaffer, Rory Briggs, Teis Larsen, Diptanshu Roka, Miranda Lindaman, and Adele Jacobsen.
