Submitted photo

Pictured are (front row, from left) students Claira Jordan, Ruby Hetzel, Aliyah Bebout, Mollie Ping, Emily Lejk, Benna Wells, Katrina Loos, Ava PIke, and Anne Simonm and (second row, from left) advisor and Teacher Susan Larsen, students Jay Spartz, Allison McEntaffer, Rory Briggs, Teis Larsen, Diptanshu Roka, Miranda Lindaman, Carly Decker, Adele Jacobsen, and Teacher Sundra Menton. Not pictured is Molly Heinert.