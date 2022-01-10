La Sociedad Honoraría Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society) at Winona Senior High School recently held a fundraiser to support artists in Nicaragua and Guatemala.
The Pulsera Project is a nonprofit organization that empowers and connects Central American artists with students through the sale of colorful hand woven bracelets, called pulseras. Students in the Spanish Honor Society raised more than $225 by selling these bracelets and other items.
The main purpose of the Spanish Honor Society is to promote friendship and understanding through the Spanish language in the Winona community. In addition to this project, Spanish Honor Society students teach in Winona elementary schools, provide tutoring at the high school, raise money for clean water, and create events and displays at the high school to promote the Spanish language.
Learn more at winonaschools.org.
