La estudiante has become la profesora.
Susan Larsen, a Spanish teacher at Winona Senior High School (WSHS), returned to Universidad de Salamanca as a teacher/presenter after being a student at the university in Spain 20 years ago.
Larsen presented at the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese International Conference. Larsen presented about the language program at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) and about the children’s book library project the high school language students create and share with students in Nicaragua and with the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program.
“It was well received by teachers from around the world,” Larsen said. “Many were amazed by the talent, caring, and creativity of the WAPS students. I learned so much from the experience. It was truly an amazing experience, and I’m so thankful to all who made it possible — former students, WAPS administrators, fellow teachers, and my family.”
Since 2014, language students at WSHS have sent 197 children’s books to Nicaragua. Since 2022, 26 children’s books have been shared with the Ríos program.
