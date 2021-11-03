The Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School student councils will hold their annual Herky Turkey Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The dinner is for retired, senior and community members in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, buns and dessert, and will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Winona Senior High School at 901 Gilmore Avenue.
The dinner can be enjoyed three ways: a dine-in option in the WSHS Concourse, a drive-through option with pickup at the high school, or by requesting delivery.
Dine-in guests are asked to use Chippewa Street and Lake Drive to enter the WSHS parking lot. Masks will be encouraged when not eating, and social distancing precautions are strongly encouraged.
Drive-through meals can be picked up from 5:30-7 p.m. Please enter the parking lot from Gilmore Avenue, and proceed through the circle in front of the high school.
Delivery will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m.
Last year, the student council served between 400-450 people thanks to the generosity of many community organizations and businesses, and free will donations from attendees.
Reservations are required in order to ensure there is enough food for all. Reservations can be left by calling 507-494-1519, or by filling out an online form (https://bit.ly/wshs_dinner), by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. When reserving over the phone, please leave the following information: your name, phone number, number of meals, dine-in/delivery/drive-through and address for delivery (if applicable.)
Visit winonaschools.org for more information.
