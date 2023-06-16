Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Kara Lindaman to the position of interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts, effective June 21, 2023.
Lindaman is currently the chair of the department of political science, public administration, and ethnic studies. Additionally, she has held positions as the coordinator of the American Democracy Project, NCAA Faculty Athletics representative, IFO Board of Directors, and WSU Faculty Association Executive Committee.
Lindaman received her Ph.D. in political science (public administration and American politics) from the University of Kansas and began her employment with Winona State University in 2006.
Lindaman assumes leadership of the College of Liberal Arts from Peter Miene, who served in the role of dean from 2016 to 2023.
