Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Nicole Williams to the position of interim dean of the College of Science and Engineering, effective July 17, 2023.
Williams has served as chair of the mathematics and statistics department at Winona State University since 2015. She was appointed to the faculty at Winona State in 2004 and previously served as a fixed-term faculty member from 2000 to 2002.
Williams received her Ph.D. in mathematics education and her master’s degree in mathematics from Illinois State University and her bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education from University of Maine-Farmington.
Williams assumes leadership of the College of Science and Engineering from Charla Miertschin, who served in the role of dean from 2014 to 2023.
