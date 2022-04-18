Our planet faces environmental threats from climate change, escalating severe weather, invasive species and ever-increasing strain on our agricultural land. While it can feel overwhelming, it is important to remember that the Winona area has experienced some of this before. In the 1930s communities within the Driftless bonded together to tackle the perennial issue of flooding by planting forests to stabilize steep slopes, developing contour farming and even relocating communities out of the floodplain. All were key steps to protecting our environment and ensuring our communities were more resilient. Curt Meine, noted author, visits the Winona State University (WSU) campus to share how lessons learned from the past might serve as a guide for our current crisis. His lecture is entitled, “Earth Day in Times of Crisis: Lessons from the Driftless to the World.” Join us for an evening of sharing stories of environmental and community resilience and hope.
Curt will deceiver his lecture on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Stark Hall, Room 103 on the WSU campus. Arrive early at 6:30 to pick up a free tree seedling to plant in honor of Arbor Day. For anyone interested in remote attendance, his talk will be shared over Zoom at minnstate.zoom.us/j/94744746947.
Curt Meine is a conservation biologist, environmental historian, and writer based in Sauk County, Wis. He serves as senior fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation and as adjunct associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Over the last three decades he has worked with a wide array of organizations at the intersection of biodiversity conservation, agriculture, water, climate change, environmental justice, and community resilience. Meine has authored and edited several books, including the award-winning biography “Aldo Leopold: His Life and Work” (1988/2010) and “The Driftless Reader” (2017). He served as an on-screen guide in the Emmy Award-winning documentary film “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time” (2011).
This event is sponsored by the Landscape Arboretum at Winona State, the WSU Foundation, and Johnny Appleseed Project.
