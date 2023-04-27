Approximately 100 Winona State University (WSU) students, Family & Children’s Center (FCC) staff, and community members came together on Tuesday, April 25, for a Child Abuse Awareness Walk to highlight the concern that continues to tragically face children in the Winona area and throughout the country.
Ahead of the walk, former Emergency Medical Technician Kate DePool shared her firsthand experience encountering child abuse and the lasting effect it has on not only children, but those that fight to keep them safe every day.
“If you see something,” DePool said, “say something.”
The walk took participants from Winona State to FCC’s offices, 601 Franklin Street in Winona. Along the way, students held signs showcasing statistics about child abuse and encouraging community members to take steps to protect children.
The walk comes during Child Abuse Prevention Month. On Thursday, April 27, the Winona County Primary Prevention Project and FCC staff were joined by Winona Mayor Scott Sherman at WNB Financial’s Main Street offices, 204 Main Street, in Winona for a celebration of the nine student winners from the “Hands Are For…” art contest. Mayor Sherman will present $50 gift cards to the contest winners.
