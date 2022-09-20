For the first time ever, Winona State University (WSU) is listed among the Top 40 in the Midwest regional rankings, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 ranking, making WSU the first Minnesota State school to make the cut.
The Midwest regional ranking includes all public and private universities in the Midwest region.
When comparing only public universities in the Midwest, WSU is ranked ninth overall. In the Minnesota State system, Winona State ranks as the number one university. In the state of Minnesota, Winona State is ranked second among regional public universities and fifth overall on the comprehensive list of public and private universities.
WSU continues to be recognized as one of the best colleges for veterans, ranking as the second public school for veterans in Minnesota and the 17th overall in the Midwest.
The university is also ranked third in social mobility for public universities in Minnesota. This ranking recognizes WSU’s success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students.
Originally founded as a teacher’s college, Winona State has more than 160 years of experience educating top teaching professionals. Today, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, preprofessional, licensure, graduate, and doctorate programs in five colleges: business, education, liberal arts, nursing and health sciences, and science and engineering. The university’s nursing program was established more than 50 years ago and is well-recognized across the region. In addition, WSU is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. that offers a Bachelor of Science in composite materials engineering.
To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures, including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness, and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40 percent to each school’s overall score. Complete listings are available at usnews.com/colleges.
