Winona State University (WSU) will host the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Johnson Street just north of Mark Street, sponsored by the WSU Foundation on Saturday, November 6.
This free, community event will feature giveaways, children’s games and activities, food trucks, and live music. The public and community is invited to join the excitement and Warrior spirit before Saturday’s football game against Upper Iowa University at 1 p.m. at the Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. Fans are asked to wear camo or black Warrior gear for the game to celebrate Military Appreciation Day. In honor of Military Appreciation Day, military personnel will get free admission to the football game with an ID.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WSU Health & Wellness Services, in partnership with Winona County, will be on campus to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all who are interested. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the Game Day Experience on Nov. 13.
All members of the community are invited to join in and celebrate.
