The students in Film 250: Introductory Filmmaking formally invite the public to join them on Friday, December 2, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in Stark Hall, Room 103 (Winona State campus) for an exclusive “First Look” exhibition. The exhibition features three short-form documentaries about some of the most beloved parks in Winona with a few hidden gems included.
These documentaries are part of a community engagement project with the local nonprofit Project Get Outdoors, Inc. (mnprojectgo.org), in association with the Southeast Minnesota Park Rx movement, which maps parks in Southeast Minnesota for local health care providers to reference when prescribing parks to their patients. The Film 250 documentaries were made based on two premises: Nature is a foundational medicine for maintaining mental health, and nature can be accessible to all if you know where to look.
As a bonus, we will also be screening 14 student-made “spoof” trailers of well-known movie favorites. A question-and-answer period with the student filmmakers will directly follow the exhibition.
We hope you will bring your family and friends to join us for an evening of community, education, and entertainment.
