Winona State University (WSU)’s spring commencement ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 5, in McCown Gym in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.
The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Education and the College of Science and Engineering. The second ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. and include the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The third ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and include the College of Business and the College of Liberal Arts.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required. Seating in the gym is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available in the Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed with captions in multiple languages. The livestream will be available at wsu.mn/commencement.
The commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25. HBC also will rebroadcast the ceremonies on May 6 and 7. The 9 a.m. ceremony will air at 6 p.m., the 12 p.m. ceremony will air at 8 p.m., and the 3 p.m. ceremony will air at 10 p.m.
Throughout the day, graduates are invited to ring the Commencement Bell to proclaim their achievement. The bell will be located on the sidewalk between the clock tower and the Gazebo.
For more information, visit wsu.mn/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.