Join the Winona State University Landscape Arboretum in celebrating Earth and Arbor Day on April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Science Learning Center Auditorium 120.
Autumn Jensen, from The Nature Conservancy Southeast Minnesota Site, will present her talk entitled, “Weaver Dunes Preserve: Sand, Turtles, and Fameflower.”
Autumn will talk about the Weaver Sand Dunes' history, its critical habitat supporting rare species such as the Blanding's turtle, and its conservation successes. Everyone is invited to attend.
Please email arunck@winona.edu with any questions about this event.
