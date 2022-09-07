Dr. Francis Su of Harvey Mudd College will be presenting a series of three Distinguished Lectures in Mathematics at Winona State University. On Tuesday, September 13, at 12:45 p.m. he will give a mathematical presentation on “The Game of Cycles.” Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. he will give a presentation intended for a general audience on “Mathematics for Human Flourishing.” On Wednesday, September 14, at 12 p.m. he will present on “The Mathematics of Card Shuffling.” All three presentations will take place in the Science Laboratory Center auditorium (SLC 120), and are open to the public, with a meet and greet beforehand. All talks are free of charge, and no pre-registration is necessary.
Dr. Francis Su is the Benediktsson-Karwa Professor of Mathematics at Harvey Mudd College and a past president of the Mathematical Association of America. In 2013, he received the Haimo Award, a nationwide teaching prize for college math faculty, and in 2018 he won the Halmos-Ford writing award. His research in geometric combinatorics includes many papers co-authored with undergraduates. His work has been featured in Quanta Magazine, Wired, and the New York Times. His book, “Mathematics for Human Flourishing (2020),” winner of the 2021 Euler Book Prize, offers an inclusive vision of what math is, who it's for, and why anyone should learn it. The speaker’s website is www.francissu.com.
For more information, contact Steve Leonhardi at sleonhardi@winona.edu.
