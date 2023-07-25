Winona State University (WSU) President Scott Olson will host his final radio show from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 31, on KQAL 89.5 FM. To listen online, visit kqal.org.
The show will feature on-air time with members of the Winona State Cabinet, along with their individual song picks.
Olson began hosting a semi-annual radio show on KQAL in 2012. A student naming contest christened the program “Working on a Dream” in 2014, paying homage to the Bruce Springsteen song and album of the same name.
During his presidency, Olson has hosted over 20 radio shows that incorporated different musical themes, including the Beatles, Minnesota, Broadway show tunes, sustainable futures, and more.
Many special guests have joined him on the show through the years, from WSU Student Senate Association Presidents to WSU’s First Lady, Kelley Olson.
Olson transitions to his new role as Chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system starting on August 1, after 11 years as president at Winona State.
A farewell event will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the Kryzsko Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
