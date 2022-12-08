Time to start travel planning and dreaming. The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center is offering two outstanding travel opportunities for 2023. If you are interested in learning more about these trips, please come to an informational session being hosted by Collette Travel representative Katie Ganshert. This session will be held on Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral School Basement Auditorium (part of the Education Village) on the WSU campus. We will have coffee and treats at the meeting. You can also attend via Zoom (the Zoom meeting ID and password will be mailed to you prior to the meeting). Please RSVP using the link below. We would like to know how many people plan to attend in person so that we can order the correct of amount of refreshments.  Follow this link to RSVP: bit.ly/3Y5Mnl5. You can learn even more about our trip offerings here — “Exploring Greece and Its Islands”: gateway.gocollette.com/link/1137612; “Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park”: gateway.gocollette.com/link/1137595.