Winona State University (WSU) hosted its annual President's Civic Engagement Awards on March 22. Honorees include (from left) WSU President Scott Olson, Julie Brock (accepting for Cradle 2 Career), Jessica Anderson, Nick Whaley, Sydney Lawson, Kendra Nusbaum, Meriel LaForce, Dawnette Cigrand, and Patrick Michener (accepting for Catholic Charities). 